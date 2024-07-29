Hatsune Miku is an emblem of contemporary Japan, ranging from high technology to the “humanization” of technology. Miku is a vocaloid who managed to (re)form the idea of ​​fictional sexuality and the ways of socializing a 2D character. And it seems that a new project renews our perspective of the singer!

Miku is an electronic voice that is ready for the show and has managed to form an entire ecosystem of more cyber idols.. However, she will always be the origin of everything, so fans hold her in particular esteem. However, referring to this, we remember what it means to think of an idol, whether cybernetic or 2D or even Koreans of flesh and blood, check out the following article to learn more about this: Idols: The unattainable otaku ideal

Hatsune Miku, the favorite idol, will have a new staging in cinematic format, this time it will be adapted into a video game title: “Project Sekai Colorful Stage! feat. Hatsune Miku an adventure game combined with sound and rhythm mechanics.

The video game is available for iOS and Android. It was released in 2020 and is a Sega and Colorful Palette installment. The original story takes place in Shibuya, where there is a place called Sekai where you can better understand people, because there you can “reflect your true feelings”, Thanks to this, the characters can understand each other better.

The film is titled “Project Sekai: Kowareta Sekai to Utaenai Miku” and will be released in Japan on January 17, 2025.

In the trailer we can see how Miku materializes and talks to several young people in the middle of a rainy city, it seems that we will have a very emotional story.

Source: PA Works

It is worth noting that the film will have a different tone than the game, as it will feature a new Miku who will present us with a different story in which she will have to develop alongside the young people.

About the world of Project Sekai: Colorful Stage! feat. Hatsune Miku

The story plays with “real” spaces because, although it is set in the real world, where vocaloids exist —Hatsune Miku and her friends— they can also “manifest” themselves in reality. They are all virtual singers.

The girls exist in Sekai, which is “another” world, as real as the one they sing in, which is created by a person’s real feelings, in this way, there are different scenarios that respond to this same thing.

Because of thisthe characters in the stories build and find themselves with the help of the virtual singers.

If you want to take a look at the fun delivery, you can download it here for Android.

