Crypton Future Media has announced that it will release its new themed title VOCALOID even on family consoles Xbox come on PC through Microsoft Store. It is about Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S, already launched for Nintendo Switch last March 18, 2021, and which will arrive this January 20 on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC at the price of € 11.99, discounted for pre-order at € 9.59.

Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S is a puzzle game collection that includes over 350 puzzles featuring the famous characters surrounding the Hatsune Miku universe. Here you will find the link to book the title.

Source: Microsoft Store Street Gematsu