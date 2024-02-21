













Taito Toys is the company that will launch the new Hatsune Miku figure project. The vocaloid has a couple of editions that change the color, however, the original design is the same, on the one hand we see a singer in a cold tone, the classic one; and on the other, in a warmer and more humorous version.

The new Hatsune Miku figure features her as a cute cheerleader who can have a turquoise uniform or a red one. Which one would you prefer? It seems that the figures have an approximate height of 18 centimeters:

Source: Taito Toys

Source: Taito Toys

The new Vocaloid figure should arrive on February 22 at arcade centers in Japan.

The figure is named Hatsune Miku Fashion Figure Uniform. Yes, we are very schooly!

Who is Hatsune Miku?

It is a vocaloid that was developed by Crypton Future Media. She is proposed as an artificial singer who used the voice of a popular artist to create her own voice that has a strong electronic structure.

The vocaloid has a synthesized voice and currently its popularity even makes it present concerts in different parts of the world.

Hatsune Miku marks a before and after in the proposal of virtual identities. The girl's voice was based on the sound of Saki Fujita, the popular singer from the country of the Rising Sun.

