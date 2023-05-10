Crypton Future Media has announced a new title dedicated to the famous group of VOCALOID captained by the stainless Miku. It’s about Hatsune Miku Fushigi-na Hoshi to Negai no Kakera (Hatsune Miku: The Mysterious Star and Fragments of a Wish)which will come up Nintendo Switch exclusively in digital format “presto”.
At the moment the release is scheduled only in Japan but it cannot be excluded that a simultaneous launch is expected all over the world.
Source: Crypton Future Media Street Gematsu
#Hatsune #Miku #Fushigina #Hoshi #Negai #Kakera #coming #Nintendo #Switch
Leave a Reply