Crypton Future Media has announced a new title dedicated to the famous group of VOCALOID captained by the stainless Miku. It’s about Hatsune Miku Fushigi-na Hoshi to Negai no Kakera (Hatsune Miku: The Mysterious Star and Fragments of a Wish)which will come up Nintendo Switch exclusively in digital format “presto”.

At the moment the release is scheduled only in Japan but it cannot be excluded that a simultaneous launch is expected all over the world.

Source: Crypton Future Media Street Gematsu