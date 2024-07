CyberAgent, Colorful Palette, SAW and the animation studio PAWORKS they announce Project SEKAI the Movie: Kowareta SEKAI to Utaenai MIKUthe animated film based on the hit rhythm game Hatsune Miku: COLORFUL STAGE!known in Japan as Project SEKAI: COLORFUL STAGE! feat. Hatsune MikuThe film will debut in Japanese theaters on January 17, 2025 and will be able to count on an unpublished story with the protagonist Hatsune-Miku never told in the video game.

Let’s see the announcement trailer below.

Project SEKAI the Movie: Kowareta SEKAI to Utaenai MIKU – Trailer

The plot

Ichika Hoshino He listened to a Miku song he had never heard before in a CD store. On the monitor he sees a Miku he had never seen before and, without wanting to, exclaims out loud “Miku!?”. Surprised by his voice, Miku’s eyes meet Ichika’s, but he disappears immediately after.

A few days later, the Miku he had met before appears on Ichika’s smartphone after a musical performance on the street. Miku is saddened, and when Ichika asks her politely about it, she tells him that she wants to reach people with her songs, but no matter how much she sings, her songs never reach anyone.

Seeing Ichika sing and reach the hearts of many during her performances, Miku thought that she could do the same if she knew her, and so she went to Ichika. Ichika smiles and responds to Miku’s wish with: “If you think I’m good enough.” Thus begins the new story of Hatsune Miku together with Ichika.

Source: SAW Street Gematsu