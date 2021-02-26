Hatsune Miku and the rest of the characters of Vocaloid They are one of the most important cultural phenomena in recent years. Although it started out as the mere image of a voice synthesizer, it soon became a character idolized by millions of fans around the world.

The voice and image of Hatsune Miku became an icon of JapanIn addition, many people used his program to compose thousands of songs. Thus, Miku achieved enormous popularity and Crypton Media he gave live concerts with his character.

The world was impressed to see thousands of fans flocking to see performances of a ‘cartoon’. Nevertheless, Hatsune Miku captured the attention of the planet, getting the label of virtual idol.

Now, the main figure of Vocaloid will have its own animated series, confirming once again the relevance it has acquired both in Japan and the rest of the world.

An anime that will reflect the essence of Vocaloid

According to the site Deadline, Crypton Future Media, Graphic India Y Carlin west agency are developing an animated series of Hatsune Miku. Additionally, they plan to release a series of original webtoons and comics based on the virtual singer.

‘We are excited to bring Hatsune Miku towards an animation series. We believe we have found a unique way to create a series that stays true to the essence of Miku, who is a perfect container for fan creativity and thousands of opportunities for artistic expression.‘, he claimed Guillaume devigne, director of licenses abroad.

The series will be created by Sharad devarajan Y Carlin west, plus a team of talented artists and writers. Fans will be able to experience a new way to delve into the history of ‘Mikuverse‘, which will combine live-action, animation and music.

‘Hatsune Miku It is one of the most defining and trend-setting phenomena for entertainment characters in the last decade. In the same way that it revolutionized the music industry, we are honored to make this groundbreaking anime for its millions of fans.‘he added Devarajan, CEO of Graphic India.

Source.



