pokemon company has announced a new collaboration with the famous Japanese Vocaloid, hatsune miku. The collaboration is titled “Project Voltage 18 Types 18 Songs” and will feature 18 songs and illustrations, one for each of the 18 guys in the series Pokemon. The songs will include music samples and sound effects from Pokemon. Other vocaloids are also expected to participate.

The artwork will be shared from September 4, 2023, while the songs will be released from September 29, 2023. A new X account was created for this collaboration, which you can check out in the post below.

Via: GoNintendo

Editor’s note: I tried for years to like hatsune miku because I think it’s an incredible concept and the vocaloid is also super cool, but I only came to like it “The World is Mine“. But I hope this excites and fulfills the fans of Miku and Pokemon.