And no, the GTI Treffen will not take place in Wörthersee again in 2024!

The largest Volkswagen GTI party in the world will also take place again in 2024. The German car manufacturer has announced the date and location for next year. You need to pay attention to the location if you were not there this year, because you should not drive towards Wörthersee.

The Austrian area has been known for the GTI meeting for many years. Things have been messy there in recent years. Due to COVID, it was understandably canceled for a while, but then the municipality also interfered with the event by stating that the annual car meeting is not sustainable enough. Reports of nuisance occurred more often and the popularity of the event only grew.

For the 2024 edition you should once again not drive to Wörthersee but to Wolfsburg. This year, Autostadt in Wolfsburg was also the scene of GTI Treffen. An excellent location, because it is the home of Volkswagen and GTI. It is also good news for the Dutch. It is a lot closer to home. Wörthersee is more than 1,000 kilometers away, while Wolfsburg is less than 450 kilometers from Utrecht.

The theme next year is Coming Home – Reloaded. After a successful edition in 2023, Volkswagen wants to repeat the home theme again next year. Just grab the calendar. GTI Treffen 2024 is from July 26 to 28, 2024. There will be car presentations, stage shows and club meetings, among other things. Everything is of course all about the Volkswagen GTI.

Volkswagen says it will provide more information about GTI Treffen 2024 later. The location and date have been announced beforehand. So keep that in mind. Put your hat on askew and add some more oil. You know where you are in the last weekend of 2024. Bwoap!

