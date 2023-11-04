Home page politics

Essen, Düsseldorf, Berlin: Hatred of Jews has erupted nationwide at pro-Palestinian demonstrations. Radicalization researcher Burak Çopur calls for a rethink.

Essen – There are thousands of supporters. At the weekend it happened nationwide as part of the Israel war to numerous pro-Palestinian demonstrations in German cities. 17,000 people gathered in Düsseldorf on Saturday (November 4th). There were also protest marches in Berlin. But a pro-Palestine demonstration in Essen on Friday evening in particular raises many questions. 3,000 participants, separated by gender, called for the establishment of a caliphate in chants and on posters.

Hatred of Jews in the Israel War: Thousands gather for demonstrations – radicalization researcher warns

German politicians such as economics ministers Robert Habeck (Greens), who urgently called for the destruction of Hamas in a video message, view developments with concern. Can Germany get anti-Semitism and hatred of Jews under control? The head of the Center for Radicalization Research and Prevention (ZRP), Professor Burak Çopur, also urges caution and calls for participation in the conversation fr.de from IPPEN.MEDIA a clear rethink. An interview:

Protest in Essen: Hamas supporters want to establish a caliphate – how big is the danger?

Professor Çopur, on Friday Islamists called for the establishment of a caliphate in Essen. They also founded the ZRP there. Why in this city?

This is of course no coincidence. We deliberately chose the Essen location. The Ruhr area is a region – as we can also see from the current incidents – that poses a challenge in the area of ​​radicalization. Think, for example, of the neo-Nazi scene of the Essen Steeler Boys or the Turkish right-wing extremists, the so-called Gray Wolves, who are very strongly organized here. The Ruhr area is also a stronghold of the Turkish ruling party AKP. A very big issue here is the radicalization of Islamists. Just think of the shooting at the Essen synagogue in 2022.

Calls for a caliphate at the pro-Palestine demonstration in Hesse raise many questions. © IMAGO

On Friday, around 3,000 people demonstrated for a caliphate. But the whole thing was only registered as a pro-Palestine demo. What exactly was going on?

Here you have to call the child by its name. This was not a solidarity demonstration for Palestine. This was clearly an Islamist demonstration. The aim was a political instrumentalization of Islam, which aimed at propaganda and glorification of the caliphate and jihadism. The demonstration was separated by gender and called for the establishment of a caliphate. Even the posters showed their desire for a caliphate. This is clearly anti-democratic and anti-constitutional.

Turkey expert and political scientist Prof. Dr. Burak Çopur is head of the Essen Center for Radicalization Research and Prevention (ZRP) at the IU (International University). © private

However, the police say that they could not see anything illegal in the symbols and shouts – and therefore there was no violation of the right to assembly.

How the police come to the conclusion that they can’t find anything criminally relevant here is quite surprising. However, the fact that the police want to check the footage of the demonstration again later shows that the security forces probably did not show the necessary attentiveness and care in advance. At the latest when there was a call for a caliphate and the flag of Hizb ut Tahrir was shown, one should have intervened. It is not only Jews who are afraid of these people, but also minorities who themselves have fled from Islamists in Islamic and Middle Eastern countries such as Iran, Iraq and Turkey and have found protection here.

Anti-Semitism in Germany: Researcher calls for education in schools and with the police

How can anti-Semitism and the radicalization of Islamists in Germany be prevented in the future?

We need a very clear rethink. As researchers at the ZRP, we have dealt with this topic for a long time and have also warned against Islamist tendencies. But now the child has almost fallen into the well. We urgently need to take countermeasures now. We need preventive measures and innovative concepts in school education, in political youth education and adult education against anti-Semitism. We won’t get anywhere with traditional German middle-class history lessons in school.

And what else?

There is also more to be done in police training. We also need police officers who recognize radicalization at an early stage and are able to classify the symbolism and chants at these demonstrations and act in a timely manner. In addition, the topic of online outreach work is a key prevention approach. Radicalization in the Islamist scene is also increasingly taking place online. “Generation Islam” and “Reality Islam” have a total of around 100,000 followers on Instagram. There are also Tik Tok accounts in which people are constantly radicalized and mobilized. In political education, too, you can’t just make a mess, you have to make a bigger contribution and intensify youth, family and social work.

The Center for Radicalization Research and Prevention (ZRP): The newly founded Center for Radicalization Research and Prevention (ZRP) at the International University in Essen consists of broadly based, practice-oriented, multilingual and interculturally trained professors. The renowned Turkey expert and political scientist Prof. Dr. Burak Çopur is head of the Essen Research Center.