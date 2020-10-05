After the attack on a Jewish student in front of a synagogue in Hamburg, the security authorities see parallels with the attacks in Halle and Hanau. “In all three cases it is a right-wing motivated individual terrorism,” said a high-ranking expert on Monday the Tagesspiegel. “

We are dealing with right-wing motivated individual perpetrators, for whom conspiracy myths give the reason for the act. ”In Hamburg, the perpetrator believed he was being attacked by Jews and had to defend himself, said the expert. It remains unclear to what extent the attacker is also mentally disturbed.

In Halle, the assassin Stephan Balliet described Jews as the “root of the problems” with migration in a live stream during his attack on the synagogue.

Before his massacre in two shisha bars, the Hanau attacker Tobias Rathjen had issued a manifesto calling for the extermination of the population in Israel and more than 20 other countries. Rathjen also believed that he was being monitored by a secret service his entire life.

The German citizen of Kazakhstan, Grigoriy K. (29), hit the 26-year-old Jew with a folding spade in the Hamburg district of Eimsbüttel on Sunday. The attack happened in front of the Hohe Weide synagogue. The congregation celebrated the Feast of Tabernacles in the church.

The police and the public prosecutor’s office in Hamburg regard the attack as attempted murder

The victim suffered head injuries and the police were able to arrest the attacker near the crime scene. The police and the Hamburg public prosecutor’s office consider the attack to be anti-Semitic and attempted murder.

The perpetrator had a note with a swastika in the pocket of his camouflage clothing. It is being investigated whether the former soldier had taken the camouflage clothing and the folding spade with him during his time in the Bundeswehr, said the security expert. The police had noticed Grigoriy K. before, but not because of an extremist crime. The Office for the Protection of the Constitution apparently did not know the man. K. was registered in Berlin until 2019, then he lived unannounced in Hamburg.

Attack in Hamburg shortly before the anniversary of the attack in Halle

It will also be checked whether the act in Hamburg was deliberately committed shortly before the anniversary of the attack in Halle, said the security expert. On October 9, 2019, the heavily armed Stephan Balliet tried to storm the fully occupied synagogue in Halle on the holiday of Yom Kippur. Since Balliet could not open the front door, he killed a passerby and a man in a kebab shop in his anger on the street.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

On February 19, 2020, Tobias Rathjen shot and killed nine people from immigrant families, his mother and himself in Hanau. The Federal Criminal Police Office describes the attack on the victims in the shisha bars as a racist murder.

The act in Hamburg was possibly also “due to the mood in part of society”, “said the security expert. In the corona crisis “anti-Semitic conspiracy myths are getting stronger”.