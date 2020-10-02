Highlights: Protest at Hathras gang rape and murder case, demonstrations at Jantar Mantar in Delhi

Several leaders including CPM leader Sitaram Yechury, CPI leader D Raja, Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar reached the protest

Yechury said – Yogi Adityanath has no right to continue in power

new Delhi

People from all over the country are angry over the Hathras gangrape and murder case. At Jantar Mantar in Delhi, various organizations have started protest against hathras case at Jantar-Mantar. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI leader D. Raja also attended it. Yechury has demanded the resignation of UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Earlier, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a prayer meeting at Valmiki Temple.

Jantar-Mantar performances also included Aam Aadmi Party leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj, Jignesh Mevani and Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar. Apart from this, Chandra Shekhar Azad, the chief of Bhima Army, is reaching there. Let me tell you that this performance was going to happen at India Gate earlier. The demonstration site has been changed after Delhi Police imposed Section 144 around India Gate.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI leader D. Raja participated in the protests at Jantar Mantar. During this, Yechury said, ‘UP government has no right to remain in power. We demand that there should be justice.

Chandrashekhar Azad, Chief of the Bhima Army, announced to Jantar-Mantar that he would go to Hathras. He said, ‘I will definitely go to Hathras. Until the Chief Minister of UP resigns and until justice is done, our struggle will continue. I request the Supreme Court to take cognizance of this matter. ‘

Earlier, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi attended a prayer meeting held at the Valmiki temple in Delhi today for the victim of the gang rape case of Hathras and said that everyone should raise their voice to bring justice to this girl. Apart from Priyanka, party leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam, several leaders and activists of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee were also present in the prayer meeting.

Hathras Case: Arvind Kejriwal targets Yogi, ‘not owner, but servant’

Priyanka said, ‘I came to know that the Valmiki Samaj has organized a prayer meeting, so I decided to come here. I came here because your society and that family should never feel that they are alone. Today we will fight against what is happening against that family. I urge you to raise your voice. ‘