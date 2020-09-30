Highlights: Questions arising on police in Hathras gang rape case, what is the police hiding

On September 14, after the incident, there were reports of continuous gang rape.

Police did not deny gang rape for 15 days, rape did not happen after the death of the victim

The victim’s body was burnt overnight and now said no forced intercourse is confirmed

Hathras

The Uttar Pradesh Police is once again being questioned about the incident of Hathras gang rape. Silence after the incident, Hathras police said after the death of the victim that she was not raped. Now the SP has given a statement that there is no confirmation of forced rape in the report. They have said that they are awaiting the forensic investigation report.

Hathras SP said that the victim was admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh. In the medical report there are marks of injuries on the victim’s body but there is no confirmation of forced sexual intercourse.

Waiting for forensic investigation report

SP Vikrant Veer said that those people are now waiting for the forensic investigation report. So far, doctors say they cannot confirm rape. Further action will be taken only when they receive the FSL report.



‘Rape sections based on girl’s statement’

The SP said that the rape has not been confirmed in the medical report in the Hathras incident, the direct benefit will be the accused. The gang rape section has been increased by the police based on the statement of the girl. The cause of death due to fracture of the throat is being reported in the medical report.

SIT is investigating

The SP said that the SIT (Special Investigation Team) had arrived yesterday (Wednesday). He had visited the village and met the victim’s family. He also inspected the incident site. The team is still in the village, meeting the family and investigating further.



‘Let the daughter leave turmeric for the last time with turmeric’, but the police set fire to the pyreWhy did the police keep silence on gang rape for 15 days?

On 14 September, Peedita’s mother and younger brother went to the farm. The brother came back with the bait. Mother and sister were cutting more fodder in the fields. The mother and daughter had a distance of a few meters. Already, the accused sitting in the stare pulled the dupatta around the girl’s neck, which could not even make a sound from her neck. Raped her and threw her away. Since then, reports of gang rape continued to be published in the media but the police did not deny it.

Did not say rape after death, and now …

Nine days after the incident, the victim regained consciousness in the hospital. He died after 15 days. After the death, the politics intensified, the police said that the rape was not confirmed with the girl. Controversy over police functioning increased. Now the SP is saying that the forced rape of the girl has not been confirmed. They are currently awaiting the forensic investigation report.