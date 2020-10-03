The former Chief Minister and PCC Chief Kamal Nath got heated up by the Chief Minister and PCC Chief Kamal Nath, who warmed up to the bye-elections in Madhya Pradesh. Kamal Nath, while addressing the election meeting in Hatpipalya, directly attacked Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan. He said that ‘These are not general elections, they are not even by-elections. … We have been dragged into these by-elections. ‘ Not only this, Kamal Nath even said that, small deal is hidden but big deal is not hidden. You understand how to deal. And Shivraj ji now comes and asks me for 15 months.

Salable politics and big deal

In his speech, Kamal Nath also lashed out at the BJP government in the name of salable politics and big deal. He said that there was no such provision in the Constitution. There was a provision that by-election takes place if an MP passes the MLA. The framers of the Constitution did not think that such a politics would be available in this country. But we were dragged into these by-elections. The small deal is hidden but the big deal does not hide. You understand how to deal.

‘I give the account, you account for 15 years’

He said, ‘Shivraj ji now comes and asks me for 15 months. I am ready to calculate I had 15 months? Two and a half months went to the Lok Sabha elections and the code of conduct. His deal was won for a month. I had eleven and a half months. Let me give you the account, you should give the account of 15 years. You do not talk about 15 years and ask for my account.

