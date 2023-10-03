Moa made the accusation in a post on The developer admits that Hatoful Boyfriend, which dates back to 2014, may not have sold very much from 2021 to today, but at the same time excludes that it has not sold any copies in the space of two years. For this reason he asked who to contact to better understand the situation.

Hato Moa, the developer of the pigeon boy dating simulator Hatoful Boyfriend he accused openly Epic Games of not having paid him the royalties for its game sales since acquiring Mediatonic in 2021.

Epic Games responds

To which Epic Games has answered to his post on X stating that the matter has been taken care of and that the necessary checks are being carried out. Moa will then be contacted directly to resolve the situation.

Strange that a developer, no matter how small, has to resort to social networks to get attention from the company that manages his game commercially. It must be said that Hatoful Boyfriend is currently only available on Steam, as it has been withdrawn from all the others shops in which he was present. Sales, therefore, may have become stagnant, despite the 30 reviews published in the last 30 days by users of the Valve store suggesting that some copies have been purchased.