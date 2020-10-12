Highlights: Hathras victim’s mother and father are ill, taken to hospital

At the same time, the victim’s brother has been taken to the spot where the CBI team is present

The victim’s father’s sudden blood pressure has increased, the family has returned to Hathras last night.

It is being told that the health of the family has deteriorated due to fatigue in the journey.

Hathras

In the Hathras incident, on the one hand, the CBI team is reaching the spot and investigating, on the other hand, the health of the victim’s father and mother has deteriorated. Both are being taken to the hospital. He is accompanied by another member of the family. Bhai has been taken to the spot where the CBI team is present. Please tell that the victim’s family has returned from Hathras on Monday night.

Suddenly BP of the victim’s father has increased. Although he previously refused to go to the hospital. On this, CMO Brajesh Rathore reached the village and listened to him. After this he agreed to go to the hospital. Earlier, Brijesh Rathore said, ‘The victim’s father is not well. We sent a team that told them they had a complaint about high blood pressure. However, he does not want to go to the hospital. I will go to the village and listen to them. ‘

Family returns from Lucknow at night

Let me tell you that the victim’s family returned to Hathras at 11 pm after appearing in the Lucknow bench of the High Court a day earlier. The victim’s family left for Lucknow from Hathras at 5.30 am on Monday morning. The victim’s parents, two brothers and a sister-in-law went to Lucknow for a court hearing. It is being told that the health of the family has deteriorated due to fatigue in the journey.

Next hearing in High Court on 2 November

After taking suo motu cognizance of the Hathras incident in UP, the High Court on Monday reprimanded the UP government. While the High Court raised the government in the dock, on the other hand, many questions were raised with senior officers of the UP Police on the issue of the victim’s funeral. The next hearing of the case will be on 2 November.

Family kept three demands from the court

During the hearing, the victim’s family made three kinds of demands in front of the High Court. The victim’s family asked the court to order to transfer the matter to a state outside UP. Apart from this, the family requested that all the facts of the CBI investigation be kept completely confidential till the investigation is completed, as well as to ensure the safety of the family during the period of investigation.