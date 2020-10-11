Highlights: In Hathras gang rape and murder case, the victim’s family will record their statement in the Lucknow bench of the High Court

The victim’s family refused to go to Lucknow at night citing fear, officers would also go to court

The court took suo motu cognizance of the victim’s forced funeral, on which the statement from the family will be taken

Hathras

In Hathras gang rape and murder case, the victim’s family will record their statement in the Lucknow bench of the High Court. For this, the family has to leave from Hathras tonight. However, the victim’s family has refused to go to Lucknow at night citing fear. Please tell that in the forced funeral of the victim, the court has taken suo motu cognizance on which the statement will be taken from the family.

The victim’s brother is our colleague times of India Told that earlier the administration had asked to walk to Lucknow during the day but now the administration is talking about taking it at night. Apart from 5 members of the victim’s family, high officials including DM and SP of Hathras are also to appear before the court.

5 family members will go to Lucknow

The victim’s brother said, “We will present five people in the court.” The district administration had asked us how many people from the family are going to attend the hearing on October 12. Apart from the victim’s elder brother, the younger brother, sister, mother and father will appear in the court. The administration has promised us complete security till Lucknow.

District Judge appointed as nodal officer

Hathras SP Vineet Jaiswal replied in the negative when asked if the girl’s family had left for Lucknow. Jaiswal said that the district judge has been made the nodal officer in connection with the production of the girl’s family in the court. He said, ‘The District Judge is the nodal officer and is coordinating there. As he tells, the family will leave accordingly.

The family is in Hathras right now

The SP said that the girl’s family is still in Hathras. On October 1, the court summoned the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Director General of Police, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police on Monday, taking automatic cognizance of the Hathras case.

60 soldiers in protection of the victim’s family

The SP said that adequate arrangements have been made to protect the girl’s family. DIG Shalabh Mathur is taking full responsibility of the safety of the family. Shalabh had stated that a control room would also be established if required. He said that 60 security personnel have been deployed to protect the girl’s family and with the help of CCTV cameras, the girl’s house is being monitored for 24 hours.

