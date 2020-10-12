Highlights: Hathras gang-rape victim’s family leaves for Lucknow

Hearing of the case in Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court today

Tight security of police with family, officers also accompany



Hathras / Lucknow

Amidst tight police security, the family members of the Hathras case have left for the capital Lucknow. Today the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court is hearing this case. Members of the family left in the morning with the police and administrative staff.

SDM Anjali Gangwar told that she is going with the family herself. He said that special security arrangements have been made. DM and SP will also live together. The family members in the court will give a statement regarding this matter. The High Court itself has taken cognizance of this matter.

The family refused to leave at night

Actually, the police plan was to take the victim’s family on Sunday itself. But the family refused to go into the night citing the threat of his own life. The High Court has taken cognizance of the Hathras incident. The court has summoned Principal Secretary Home, DGP, SP and DM Hathras.

The victim died on September 29

Let us tell you that on September 14, a gang rape case was reported from a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Chandpa area of ​​Hathras district. The girl was earlier admitted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital in Aligarh. She was later rushed to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where she died on 29 September. The victim was cremated the night after her death. After this, protests took place in the country to protest against the incident. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former President Rahul Gandhi went to Hathras to meet the family of the victim.