The Supreme Court will hear today on the plea seeking a probe by the CBI or SIT on the Hathras rape and murder. Social activist Satyam Dubey and two lawyers Vishal Thackeray and Rudra Pratap Yadav have filed a petition in the apex court. The petition alleges failure by the Uttar Pradesh authorities to deal with the case. The case will be heard by a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde of the Supreme Court. At the same time, the UP government said that the Supreme Court should monitor the CBI investigation of the Hathras rape case while keeping the PIL pending.

The petitioners have said that gross injustice has been done to the woman and her family. The victim’s body was burnt by the police without the consent of the family.

The petition said, “Police personnel cremated the body without the consent of the family members of the deceased. Police officers have not performed their duties towards the victim’s family and are trying to save the accused persons. Extreme injustice was done to the victim and the administration is silent on this issue. “

The 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped on September 14 by four men and tried to murder her. On September 29, the victim died while undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. His body was reportedly cremated in a hurry by Uttar Pradesh police without the consent of the family members. Although the UP Police has denied this claim.

The petitioners before the apex court also demanded the transfer of the case from UP to Delhi. The petitioners requested, “The case can be referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Besides, a SIT can be constituted to investigate the case under a retired judge of the Supreme Court and High Court. Hearing of the case shifted from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi Should be done. “

