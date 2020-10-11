In the Hathras incident, there was a report in the media on Saturday that a woman was staying at the victim’s house as a fake relative. The woman was accused of being a Naxalite and instigating the family against the government. In the midst of all this, #FakeNucksLeafBhabhi also started trending on social media. Now this woman herself has disclosed her identity to the media and said that she had gone to show solidarity with the family.Videos of two women were going viral on social media in which she was seen talking to CPM and CPI leaders. It is on this basis that the woman is claimed to have a Naxal connection. The woman was identified as Dr. Rajkumari Bansal (41), who hails from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. He is a lecturer in the Department of Pharmacology of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College.

‘Family stopped me, that’s why I stopped’

The woman told our colleague the Times of India that she went to Hathras to meet the victim’s family on 4 October and returned to Jabalpur on 6 October. The woman said, ‘I only went to show solidarity with the family. I wanted to come back the next day but the family requested me to stay. Today I am surprised. This is almost certainly false. How can those people call a Naxalite without such proof? ‘

What did the SIT say on the Naxal connection of Hathras

Media reports claimed that the SIT was tracing the woman but a senior policeman said that the SIT is always formed on the mandate. In this case the role of the police to handle the case is to be investigated. None of the policemen commented on the investigation of the alleged Naxalite link, although they confirmed this, they were in touch with the Jabalpur police to authenticate the identity of the woman.

The woman was talking to Sitaram Yechury in the video

In the video, the princess is seen talking to a joint delegation of CPM-CPI who had come to meet the family on Tuesday. Sitaram Yechury is seen saying in the video, he is asking for justice. Agreeing on this, the princess says, ‘How can someone be cremated at night?’ It can happen to anyone. The administration should not have done this.

‘I am from poor family, know the reality of the system’

In another video, the princess says, “I have come here as a human being, I am not a family relative but I have been here for three days … I want to fight for them.” The princess said, ‘I have no political connection. I come from a poor family and understand how the system suppresses the weaker section … When I read about the funeral at night, I was shaken. No media leader or leader was being allowed to meet the family, so I thought that I should also try to meet the family as a common citizen. ‘

Way to stop helping

When the princess went to the village, Hathras police questioned her about her identity. He said, “Conspiring against people trying to help is only a way to prevent others from reaching the needy.” He said that the police have not yet contacted him.

‘We want justice for our girl’

The victim’s family, on the other hand, says they are tired of the rumors. Sometimes the call detail record is being tried to prove the connection between the family and the accused. So at times, the accused is writing a letter from the prison and claiming to be the friend of the victim and accusing the victim’s family of beating her. The victim’s sister-in-law said, ‘People are coming here from everywhere. This does not mean that they should be abused and accused of conspiracy. We all want justice for our girl. ‘