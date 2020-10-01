Highlights: Accused of threatening the victim’s family on behalf of DM Praveen Kumar

The victim’s sister-in-law said- DM is saying, if the daughter meets Corona, would she get compensation?

Video of DM’s conversation with victim’s father is also going viral on social media

Hathras

A video of DM Praveen Kumar, the family of the victim who lost his life in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district, has surfaced on social media. According to media reports, DM Praveen Kumar has asked the family members to accept the government. A video of DM has surfaced, in which he is seen talking to the victim’s father. Apart from this, the victim’s sister-in-law has also alleged that the DM has told the victim’s father that if your daughter had just died of corona, would you have been compensated?

In the video that appeared, the DM is telling the victim’s father that you do not end your credibility. Let me tell you these media people, half left today and half will leave tomorrow. We stand with you, you wish that you have to change the statement repeatedly or not. Let us also change.

Apart from this video, the victim’s sister-in-law is alleging that if your girl had died from Corona, you would have been compensated. Father is being threatened. Everyone is getting threats from These people will not let us stay here, DM is doing more trickery. They are putting pressure on us. However, there has been no official confirmation from the administration so far on the viral video in the media.

Rahul and Priyanka arrested while going to Hathras

Please tell that after the Hathras scandal, the Yogi government of UP is looking at the backfoot. After this scandal, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who are going to meet the victim’s family, have been arrested. Apart from these two leaders, hundreds of Congress workers have also been arrested.

ADG said – no rape of daughter

At the same time, ADG Law and Order of Uttar Pradesh Police Prashant Kumar claimed on Thursday that the 19-year-old girl was not raped in Hathras. He said that the woman died of a neck injury and shock. It is also clear from the report of Forensic Science Lab that she was not raped.