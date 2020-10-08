Highlights: Hathras gang-rape victim’s family member returned to medical team to test corona

One member had symptoms of corona but when the team arrived to test the corona, everyone denied it

Policemen, journalists and leaders going to Hathras have been found corona infected, AAP MLA was also corona positive

Hathras

The medical team which arrived to test the corona of a family member of the Hathras gang-rape victim was returned. A doctor on the team said that a family member had symptoms of corona, but when the team arrived to test the corona, everyone denied it. The family had earlier refused the narco test as well.

The team received a complaint that a member of the Victim’s family in Hathras had symptoms of corona. He had cough and fever. As soon as the information was received, the team reached the victim’s house for investigation. A team doctor said, “We got information that a family member has fever and cough.” People are coming to the victim’s house everyday from outside, so we decided to go there and take the test but the family refused.

You were also an MLA, Corona infected

Please tell that the policemen, journalists and leaders going to Hathras have been found corona infected. Recently, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA was accused that he went to meet the victim’s family despite being corona infected. A case has also been registered against Kuldeep under the epidemic act.

Hathras reached many leaders including Rahul-Priyanka

Several leaders, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, have come to Boolagadhi to meet the family of a 19-year-old Dalit woman after the alleged gang rape and murder case surfaced in Hathras. Several party workers, social workers and organizations delegations also reached Hathras.

The victim died on September 28

On September 4, a 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gangraped in Chandpa area of ​​Hathras district. The girl was earlier admitted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital in Aligarh. She was later rushed to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where she died on 28 September.

There was an uproar over the forced funeral of the victim

The victim was cremated the night after her death. The family alleged that the police did not hand over the body to them and forcibly performed the last rites. He was not even allowed to see the victim’s mouth for the last time. It is alleged that the administration forcibly cremated the victim at two and a half hours under the police’s watch. After this, protests took place in the country to protest against the incident.