new Delhi: Hathras victim’s brother has said on ABP News that the victim’s family has been taken hostage. He is not being allowed to talk to anyone and has been switched off with his phone.

The victim’s brother told ABP News that around 200 policemen surrounded the house. He also killed the victim’s father and told everyone not to talk to the media. Everyone at home is scared. Householders want to talk to the media, I have come through the fields.

UP police forcibly took ABP News team in a car

The UP Police has misbehaved with the team of ABP News, who went to know the side of the gang rape victim’s family in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. The police first stopped the ABP News team from going to the village, then tried to remove the camera wire. When ABP News reporter Pratima Mishra asked the police whose orders were preventing them, the police raped her.

After this, the UP police stopped the ABP team from going to the gangrape victim’s house. The police has put barricades on the main road and was also prevented from going to the farm. The police misbehavior did not stop here and a police officer even called the reporter a thief.

The UP Police forcibly stopped the camera of the ABP News team. Also, the reporter was also shocked. The police took the ABP News reporter forcibly into the vehicle. Let me tell you that the police has been deployed in the entire village of the rape victim. Every road has been closed and no outsiders including the media are allowed inside the village.