The world of a 19-year-old girl’s family who was victim of gang rape and vandalism in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, is imprisoned in a ‘borderline’. The village in which she grew up lives two different worlds. One, in which she lived. And second, in which the upper caste people lived. A Dalit person from the village said- ‘This limit was never broken.’ His family says that being a Dalit is our crime, we want the children to leave.A Dalit boy in the village of Hathras told a conversation with our colleague Times of India, ‘We eat in ourselves, we live in ourselves, we talk in ourselves. It has nothing to do with them. There are 4 villages in the Valmiki community in this small village with 64 families. Most of them work in the fields of upper caste people and gather grain.

These Dalit families have livestock for livelihood and the MNREGA scheme is supported when the money runs out. One woman told, “We had to sell a buffalo during the Corona period.” The village is now silent on the forced funeral of the gang-rape victim. 50-year-old Kiran Devi said, ‘We cannot say anything against the upper caste. We do not know anything. ‘

The victim’s brother said, ‘The upper caste people don’t understand us at all. We have no existence for them. Their children stay away from our children even while reading and playing. ‘ The 14-year-old girl studying in class VIII said that for many years, the children of Dalits did not go to school.

The village priest said, “It is a fact that we do not invite them to our homes.” At the same time, Pradhan’s son Ramkumar Singh said in a neglected way, ‘I will not eat food or water with him.’ There are also daily problems like not letting the main road use, telling the shopkeeper to stand far away when buying goods.