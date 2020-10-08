In the gang rape case with a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Hathras, call details have been called a conspiracy against her by the victim’s brother. The victim’s family says they were not in contact with the accused. He also questioned the veracity of the alleged call detail record. Explain that during the investigation of the police it was revealed that 100 calls were made between the main accused and the victim’s family in 5 months.The elder brother of the victim said, ‘This is a conspiracy against us. The killers are very vicious. They can do anything to protect themselves. He told that 10 years ago he had bought a SIM for his father but lost his phone. So I bought a SIM with my ID. The phone is always at home. Everyone, even the headman, has our same number. ‘

‘Father used to use phone’

The victim’s brother said that mostly his father used to use the phone but he rejects the claim of ever contacting the main accused Sandeep. Sandeep lives on the other side of the road to the victim’s house.



‘We are poor, therefore being framed’

The victim’s younger brother works in Ghaziabad. He has asked for proof of this claim. He said, ‘UP police is trying to trap us because we are poor. There is no end to our oppression. If they have a record, then there should be evidence. I would like to hear those call recordings. ‘ The call detail record (CDR) document records the time, duration, location and number of calls of a single number.

‘Sister no doubt’

The elder brother of the victim said, “The police is engaged in abusing my sister’s character. We used to keep an eye on my sister all the time. I have no doubt about that. ‘ The younger brother said, ‘My sister was illiterate. She did not know how to dial the number. She could only receive calls. ‘

Claim to negotiate between the accused and the victim’s family

According to the Uttar Pradesh Police, there was a continuous phone talk between the victim’s family and the main accused. Police investigated the phone of the victim’s family and the main accused. It is claimed that Sandeep used to get equal calls from the registered number in the name of the victim’s brother. A telephonic conversation between the victim’s brother’s number 989xxxxx and Sandeep’s 76186xxxxx began on October 13, 2019. According to police, most of the calls were made from cell towers located in Chandpa, not far from the victim’s village.