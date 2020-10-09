ABP News has made a big disclosure on the Hathras incident. In Hathras case, the girl’s medical report is the most important. The doctor who has done the medical treatment of the victim has said that she will not let injustice be done to the girl.

In the Hathras incident, the family members of the accused are denying that the accused were not on the scene. To save them, this broker is being given. So what really happened? Was the accused really somewhere else during that incident? While investigating this, the under cover team of ABP News, who has been captured in the true camera. He seems to prove that the girl was coerced. And also that at that time two accused were present at the scene.

The mother of accused Luv Kush said, “My son is innocent, I was near Luv Kush, cutting fodder, innocent is being implicated, I asked for water myself and told mother to drink water.” At the same time, the father of accused Ram Kumar said, “My child was not in the village on the day of the incident, he went on duty at 7 o’clock, the incident is absolutely untrue.” The father of the main accused Sandeep said, there was no one on the spot, my child was with me.

Was Sandeep and Ram Kumar not present on the occasion?

The under-cover team of ABP News reached Bulgadhi village in Hathras and contacted the head of the village who is standing in favor of the accused with utmost vigor in this matter. The contact and influence of this head in Bulgarhi village is quite good. Our undercover reporters started a conversation with the village head Ram Kumar.

Initially Ram Kumar was not much interested in our conversation but then when our undercover reporters started scolding him. Then he started opening the events one by one. When our reporters asked the village head Ram Kumar where Luv Kush was at the time of the incident .. then this testimony of the village head was recorded on the intelligence camera of ABP News.

The reporter asked where was Luv-Kush…? Pradhan said, “I am telling you the same … After the incident, he gave him water … in front of the whole village … His mother made a noise … killed … killed … when she He was seen in the field … When he came out of the field, he made a noise. His mother was saying that he is my girl … Sandeep pulled and strangled … Then he brought water Lav-Kush … Everyone knows … Watered his name also came . ‘

What is Hathras case

On September 14, a 19-year-old Dalit girl is alleged to have been gangraped in Hathras. On September 29, the victim died during treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. After this, the administration of the girl’s body was cremated on the intervening night of 29/30 September. The family alleged that the police burned the dead body by forcibly pouring petrol, while the police claim that the funeral was done only with the consent of the family.

After this, political enthusiasts intensified regarding the Hathras case. All opposition parties surrounded the government regarding this issue. The Yogi government also recommended a CBI inquiry into it. The state government is claiming international conspiracy in the Hathras case. Police say that this conspiracy has been hatched to discredit the government. About one and a half dozen cases have also been registered in this case. At the same time, Additional Director General of Law and Order Prashant Kumar, quoting the post-mortem report, claimed that the girl had not been raped.

