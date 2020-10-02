Highlights: Uproar in gang rape and murder of Dalit girl in Hathras

Chief Minister sought report on the role of DM and SP of Hathras

CM Yogi can take big action against both officers by evening

The victim’s family has made very serious allegations against the DM of Hathras

Hathras

The case of gang rape and murder of a Dalit girl in Hathras Gangrape is now completely political. On the other hand, administrative negligence has been revealed in this case from the beginning till now. Now the Chief Minister’s Office has directly intervened in this matter and it is believed that a big action could be taken against DM of Hathras (Hathras news) Praveen Kumar Laxkar (Hathras DM) and SP Vikrant Veer.

According to the information, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is very angry about the role of DM and SP in the whole matter. The Chief Minister’s Office has sought a report on the role of the two officers in the entire case. It is being said that both the officers can be suspended till late evening. The District Magistrate of Hathras, Pravin Kumar Laxkar, has made very serious allegations against the family of the deceased girl.

Read: Yogi said on Hathras scandal – Total destruction of criminals is sure, such punishment will be given …



DM accused of threatening the victim’s father

DM Praveen Kumar was accused by the victim’s sister-in-law that the DM has told her father-in-law (father of the victim) that if your daughter had just died of corona, would you have been compensated? Apart from this, a footage of the conversation between the District Magistrate and the victim’s father on social media has also led to serious allegations against the administration. In a video surfaced on social media, the DM is telling the victim’s father that you do not end your credibility. Let me tell you these media people, half left today and half will leave tomorrow. We stand with you, you wish that you have to change the statement repeatedly or not. Let us also change.



Questions arising on the role of police and administration

Apart from this, questions are also being raised on the Hathras administration regarding the hurried funeral of the victim in the night. The manner in which the police cremated the dead body of the victim at two and a half hours at night, raises big questions about her role. However, ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar argued that the body of the victim was deteriorating, so the funeral was done at the will of the family.

Yogi said on Hathras case, complete destruction of criminals

On the other hand, CM Yogi Adityanath has broken the silence between the rape and brutal murder of a Dalit woman in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. On Friday, he gave a strict warning to the rapists that the total destruction of the mother and sisters’ honor and self-harm is sure. He has assured the people of the state that their government is committed to provide security and development to every parent.



What happened in Hathras from 14 September till now?

Please tell that on September 14, a young woman of Hathras was gangraped. After the gang rape, the accused strangled the woman and said that it was also going to break her spinal cord. She remained unconscious for over a week after the incident. After the condition worsened, the teenager was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where he died on Tuesday. The police also hurriedly brought his body to Hathras and burnt it in the darkness of night. However, police say the last rites were performed at the will of the family. But the politics of politics in Uttar Pradesh is hot about the whole matter.