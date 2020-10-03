Highlights: 3 accused gangrape with Dalit woman in Narsinghpur

The police did not write an FIR for 4 days, the relatives were upset

The victim was hanged to death by the attitude of the police

Late Friday night, CM directed to remove additional SP and SDOP

Narsinghpur.

Narsinghpur Gang Rape case: A case like Hathras of UP has also come up in Narsinghpur in Madhya Pradesh. In Ganga Rape with Dalit Woman, a Dalit woman was born in Narsinghpur district. The victim woman kept circling the police stations with family members to write an FIR for 4 days, but the police abused the victims and demanded money. The frustrated victim committed suicide by hanging herself on Friday (Rape Victim Commits suicide). Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan) has ordered the removal of the Additional SP and SDOP after the matter was caught up. Apart from this, the CM has also directed to arrest and register a case against the in-charge of the post, who did not write the FIR.

The case dates back to September 28 when a Dalit woman living in Richhai village of Narsinghpur went to the field to cut grass when three accused living in the neighborhood gang-raped her there. The family members allege that they continued to make rounds of the Gotitoria outpost and the Chichli police station to file a complaint, but the police did not register an FIR. Troubled by the attitude of the policemen, the victim hanged herself in the house.

The family of the victim’s woman alleged that the police at the police station asked them for a medical examination. The next day, when they reached the police station with the victim and medical report, the police kept the family in the police station. Abused the victim and asked for money in exchange for leaving the family. The victim’s husband and father-in-law say that the police imposed Section 151 against them after abusing them. They kept him in the police station till 9 o’clock at night and let him go home only after receiving money. For four days, the police kept wandering the victim and family and eventually gave up his life.

After the woman’s suicide, news spread in the area and people started expressing anger, the police arrested two accused in a hurry. One of the accused is still absconding. Here, the SDOP took the front to pacify the angry family.

Meanwhile, seeing the matter catches fire, the Chief Minister directed immediate action on Friday late night. Additional SP and SDOP have been removed from the post on the instructions of the Chief Minister. A case has been registered against the post in-charge, who did not write the FIR, and has been arrested. The Chief Minister’s Office tweeted that clarification has also been sought from the SP on leave.