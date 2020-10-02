Highlights: Hathras case took political color, former BJP MLA claims shocking claim

Former BJP MLA Rajvir Singh said, all four accused are innocent, they are being implicated

Rajveer Singh said, casteist politics was played in the case, conspiracy against the government

Rajveer said that the matter was of assault, the government is being unnecessarily maligned

In Hathras news, where the pressure is increasing from police administration to state government. There, a former BJP MLA has claimed to have ‘settled’ the knot. Former BJP MLA Rajvir Singh Pahalwan (rajveer singh pahalwan) claimed that the girl was killed by her brother and mother. They say the four accused are innocent and are being implicated.

With this, he said about Hathras MP Rajveer Singh Diler that the public will teach him a lesson. Explain that the accused Thakur belongs to the fraternity and Rajvir Singh Pehalwan is also Thakur. Rajvir Singh said that casteist politics has been played in the whole matter. He claimed that the four youths were innocent and were being implicated.



Rajveer Singh said, the government is being maligned

Rajveer said that the matter was of assault. If there was an FIR against the four boys on this charge, then there was no problem. However, there is anger among the villagers after the gang rape allegations and arrests. He said that the government is being defamed unnecessarily. The former MLA said that this false case was framed in such a way that Hathras is being maligned in the whole country. He said that there is so much anger against some leaders that they will not be able to enter the area in the next election.



Hathras case has taken political color, hanging sword on DM-SP

Let me tell you that the case of gang rape and murder of a Dalit girl in Hathras has now completely taken political color. Administrative negligence has also come to light in this case since the beginning. The Chief Minister’s Office has directly intervened in the matter and it is believed that Hathras DM Praveen Kumar Laxkar and SP Vikrant Veer may be undergoing major action till late evening.

Chief Minister Yogi showed tough stance, ‘ensure complete eradication of criminals’

On the other hand, CM Yogi Adityanath has broken the silence between the rape and brutal murder of a Dalit woman in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. On Friday, he gave a strict warning to the rapists that the total destruction of the mother and sisters’ honor and self-harm is sure. He has assured the people of the state that their government is committed to provide security and development to every parent.