In Uttar Pradesh successive rape incidents are coming to light. The latest cases of Hathras, Shahjahanpur and Gorakhpur have shaken the state. Police fear among criminals is over. Yogi Adityanath has ordered the criminals to be placed at the posters intersections, in view of the incidents with women continuously happening. The UP police is also continuously encountering but are not taking the name of stopping female crime. Here, opposition parties are also attacking the government for crimes against women.In Hathras district, Dalit teenager lost his life to battle. The case is dated 14 September. In a village in Thana Chandpa area of ​​Hathras district, four overbearing youths had killed a 19-year-old Dalit teenager. After the gang rape of a Dalit girl in the field, her backbone was also broken by the accused. Police arrested one of the accused on September 14 after the incident. All the accused came under police arrest one after the other. She was admitted in Aligarh hospital for the last two weeks. But with no improvement in the condition, the victim was now referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, where she died.

The incident of rape was carried out while going to the toilet with a minor in the Puwa police station area of ​​Shahjahanpur. When the family gave a complaint to the police station, the police sent the victim for medical treatment. When the victim reached CHC, the doctor was sent to the medical college citing duty in Kovid-19 Hospital. When the victim reached the medical college, even after the duties of two doctors there, Dr. Ritu Rastogi and Dr. Seema Singh refused to do medical treatment of the minor rape victim by stating duty in Kovid Hospital. It took about 18 hours to get the rape victim medical.

The video of a young woman named Vinod raping a girl under the Pipraich police station area of ​​Gorakhpur was raped and the victim’s marriage was also broken. Vinod, an accused in the case, also went to jail but came out on bail after 6 months. The victim is married to another place 4 years ago. She is currently 8 months pregnant. The victim alleges that the young man claimed to be in love with her and also threatened her to marry him. Now here, after making a fake Facebook ID in the name of the accused victim, Vulgar talks to her husband and the people of the village by sending a friend request. Fearing intimidation and profanity, the victim’s in-laws poured into the police, although no action has been taken yet.

