In the case of Hathras gang rape and murder, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, who constantly attacked the Yogi Pradesh government of UP, wants to keep the family of the victim in his house in Delhi.

Taking a dig at the UP government, Sanjay Singh said that the family of Hathras dolls does not need to live in awe in Adityanath Raj. Sanjay Singh tweeted that he had spoken to the victim’s uncle on the phone in Hathras and requested him to live together at his residence in Delhi.

I am ready to take the family of Hathras doll to my residence in Delhi. They do not need to live in fear of Adityanath Raj. I have requested to talk to the doll’s uncle over the phone. https://t.co/K2oqv9cSgz – Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) October 17, 2020

Earlier, the victim’s family had expressed a desire to shift to Delhi to ensure their safety. The victim’s family says they want to shift to Delhi to ensure their safety. The victim’s brother said that the state government should help us shift from village to Delhi.

Bhai had said that the family wants the matter to be shifted to Delhi, we also want to shift there. The government should help us in this regard, we depend on them. We want to be safe wherever we are. On Thursday, when the case was heard in the Supreme Court, the victim’s family had also appealed that the case be tried in Delhi.

Earlier on 15 October, Sanjay Singh had said in a press conference that for the first time in India it would have happened that a government is giving false affidavit in court to save the culprits. This has happened to save the rapists of Hathras. The state government had said that this is a conspiracy to riot. In this, treason cases were filed against 19 unidentified people.

Sanjay Singh had said that I would request the Supreme Court to take cognizance of this and take action against the people of the Yogi government for this fraud. It is clear from the way the court has raped that the Yogi Adityanath government is protecting the rapists. In the areas like Pratapgarh, Gorakhpur, such incidents are coming out. Daughters are embracing death the day they arrived in UP.

Sanjay Singh is also being praised for telling the victim’s family to keep his house. Sanjay Singh’s tweet has been praised by many celebrities retweeting it.