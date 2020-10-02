Highlights: Yogi government can conduct lie-detector test of accused as well as victim side in Hathras scandal

Polygraph, narco or brain mapping test are techniques that capture lies

In Hathras incident, Yogi government suspended the SP, CO, Inspector of the district while taking action on Friday.

new Delhi

After all-round pressure on the Hathras incident, the Yogi Adityanath government of UP has come into action. On Friday afternoon, CM Yogi tweeted that the complete annihilation of criminals is sure and such a punishment will be found which will become a Nazir. As the night progressed, the suspension of Hathras SP Vikrant Veer, CO Ram word, Inspector Dinesh Kumar Verma, SI Jagveer Singh fell. According to some media reports, to get to the bottom of the truth, the UP government will conduct a polygraph of the victim as well as a lie-detector or narco test in this case. Let us understand what are the polygraph or narco test.

Whose consent is to be conducted for polygraph, narco or brain mapping test

Polygraph, narco and brain mapping tests are techniques to catch lies. In India, in May 2010, the Supreme Court held these investigations illegal. However, the court has allowed these investigations in criminal cases with the consent of the persons concerned. Let us first understand what is a polygraph test.

What is polygraph test and how does it work?

As mentioned above, it is a technique to catch lies. The person concerned is interrogated and when he answers, at that time several graphs are drawn on the screen of a particular machine. The graph moves up and down according to changes in the person’s breath, heart rate and blood pressure. This is a matter of technology. After all, how will anyone understand whether the person concerned is lying or true? The answer lies in the same graph. If the graph suddenly shows unusual changes, it means that the person is lying.

While doing this test, very general questions are asked in the beginning, such as name, father’s name, age, address and family related information. Then a question is made about a sudden related crime. Suddenly, if the person’s heartbeat, breath or BP increases on the question related to the crime and there is a change in the graph. If there is a change in the graph, it means that he is lying and if the change is not visible then he is speaking wrong.

What is narco test and how it works?

It is also a lie-catching technique. In this, some medicines or injections are given to the person concerned. Usually a psychoactive drug called Truth Drug is given or sodium pentothol is injected. With the effect of this medicine, the person goes into a state of semi-illusion, that is, he is neither fully conscious nor completely unconscious. In this situation, he gives correct answers to the questions because he fails to find a falsehood due to half-heartedness.

Sometimes the results are also wrong

It is not that the results of polygraph, narco or brain mapping test are 100% accurate. Some hardcore criminals also manage to dodge these tests. However, if the experts agree, if these tests are done properly then the right results are obtained.