The victim’s father also said that if the right treatment was available on time, perhaps his daughter would have survived today.

Hathras

After the gang rape of Hathras, there is a boil in the country. After the Hathras incident, the victim’s family has questioned the functioning of administration and the functioning of government machinery. The victim’s brother has said that her sister was referred to Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment, but was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment.

The victim’s brother told that the hospital staff had told him that the victim was being taken to AIIMS, but upon reaching Delhi, her sister was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital. Apart from this, the victim’s father also said that if the right treatment was available on time, perhaps his daughter would have survived today.

‘The police said – pretend, take it away’

The victim’s brother has also put the police action in the dock. He said that she was lying on the ground as the condition was critical. The police did not arrange any ambulance to carry him. Apart from this, when the family asked the authorities to take action, the police officers asked them to pick up the victim as she lay lying down on the pretext of injury.

Family said- no confidence in UP Police’s action

After the death of the victim, many questions have also been raised. The family has said that despite the postmortem after the death, they have not been given the body of their daughter. Apart from this, the police officers are still doing the trick in this case. The family also expressed displeasure that they had no faith in the UP police.