The victims of the Hathras incident in Uttar Pradesh still fear the insecurity there. Perhaps this is the reason why the family of a 19-year-old Dalit victim in the Hathras incident wants to shift to Delhi. The victim’s family says they want to shift to Delhi to ensure their safety. Speaking to news agency ANI, the victim’s brother said that the state government should help us shift from village to Delhi. Let me tell you that a 19-year-old Dalit girl was gangraped in Hathras last month, after which she died.

According to the news agency ANI, they also want the victim to be investigated for gangrape and murder in Delhi. Bhai said that the family wants the matter to be shifted to Delhi, we also want to shift there. The government should help us in this regard, we depend on them. We want us to be safe wherever we are. ‘

Let us know that on Thursday, when the hearing in the Supreme Court in the alleged gangrape case and death case in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, the victim’s family had appealed that the trial of this case should be done in Delhi. However, after hearing the arguments, the Supreme Court reserved the decision, but indicated to send the case to the Allahabad High Court.

A 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by four boys on 14 September in a village in Hathras. The girl died on 29 September while undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. On September 30, the victim was cremated near her house in the dark of night. Her family alleges that the local police forced her to cremate her as soon as possible. Local police officials say the last rites were performed according to the wishes of the family.