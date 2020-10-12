Highlights: Court lashes out at UP Police and government over the issue of victim of Hathras incident

After taking suo motu cognizance of UP’s Hathras incident, the High Court on Monday reprimanded the UP government. While the High Court raised the government in the dock, on the other hand, many questions were raised with senior officers of the UP police on the issue of the victim’s funeral. During this time, regarding the last rites of the victim, the court also asked ADG Prashant Kumar if he had his own daughter, would he have allowed her to be cremated without seeing his face.

The court also took a dig at several officers including Hathras DM Praveen Kumar. The court reprimanded the DM for questioning the functioning of these officers over the issue of performing the last rites without the consent of the family. The victim’s family lawyer Seema Kushwaha said that the judge also asked the DM many questions regarding the funeral. The Seema Judge also told the DM that in the funeral where Ganga water is used, you burnt the body using kerosene oil and petrol. It is a violation of human rights.

The lawyer of the victim’s family, Seema Kushwaha, after hearing the case in Lucknow High Court, gave information on all these things while talking to the media. At the same time, sources said that all the officials including the ADG of UP could not answer the court’s questions in the court. Apart from question and answer from the authorities, the High Court also held talks with the victim’s family. During this time the victim’s family also placed three of their demands in the court.



Family placed these three demands

During the hearing, the victim’s family made three kinds of demands in front of the High Court. The victim’s family asked the court to order to transfer the matter to a state outside UP. Apart from this, the family requested that all the facts of the CBI investigation be kept completely confidential till the investigation is completed, as well as to ensure the safety of the family during the period of investigation.

UP government asked for time till 2 November

Famous lawyer Seema Kushwaha, along with the family of the victim of the Hathras incident, made all the arguments in the High Court. At the same time, Additional Advocate General Vinod reached the royal court to cross-examine on behalf of the UP government. During the hearing, the court asked questions to the DGP of UP, Additional Chief Secretary and DM and SP of Hathras. Apart from this, the statement of the victim’s family was also recorded. In the court, the UP government, keeping its stand, demanded time till November 2.

Government accepted the demand for security

During the court hearing, the government acceded to the demand of the victim’s family, in which they have requested protection till the investigation is completed. The government agreed to this. However, on all the questions regarding the Hathras incident, the UP government was seen in court. The next hearing of this case is to be held on November 2, for which everyone will have to come here again. Let me tell you that on Monday, the victim’s family had reached Lucknow from Hathras only to hear the matter. During the hearing of this case, strict security arrangements were also made around the court premises.