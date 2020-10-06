Highlights: BSP Chief Mayawati said allegations of UP government are right or wrong time will tell

He said that calling the Hathras incident a conspiracy, the UP government’s election move could be

Mayawati said government should focus on providing justice to the victim’s family

BSP chief said that UP government corrects its mistake, inhuman treatment done to family

Lucknow

In the politics going hot on the Hathras incident, the Uttar Pradesh government revealed that a conspiracy was hatched to disrupt the development in the state. The government said that the opposition swung in the case of Hathras to incite ethnic and communal violence. Mayawati has raised questions on these allegations of the UP government. He has tweeted that this is the government’s election ploy or whether the allegations are true, time will tell.

Mayawati, the chief of Bahujan Samaj Party, tweeted, ‘UP government’s charge against conspiracy to incite ethnic and communal riots to influence development under the cover of Hathras scandal is right or electoral move, it will tell time, but demand for public opinion It is better if the government focuses on providing justice to the victims of the Hathras incident.

‘Correct the mistake government’

In another tweet, the BSP Chief said, “There is a lot of fury and outrage across the country for the kind of inhuman and inhuman treatment done to the victim family over the Hathras incident.” The government will still be serious to rectify the mistake and bring justice to the victim’s family, otherwise it will be difficult to prevent heinous incidents. ‘

Questions were raised on the deployment of DM

Earlier, Mayawati had also raised questions about the Hathras gang rape case. He had tweeted that the victim family of Hathras scandal has made many serious allegations of bullying etc. on the DM of the district, yet the secret silence of UP government is sad and very worrying. Although the government has agreed to a CBI inquiry, how can the DM be there to conduct an unbiased investigation into the matter? People are apprehensive.