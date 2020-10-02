Highlights: Now questioning Yogi Adityanath government about Hathras scandal

Uma Bharti raised questions on police action after Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

Corona victim Uma appeals to Yogi – let the victim’s home media, leaders

Uma Bharti tweeted that the way the siege of the house and the village has been done, the SIT investigation itself will be in doubt.

new Delhi

There is anger across the country about gang rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Hathras, UP. The administration had first cremated at night in a hurry of the victim against the wishes of the family and now the entire village has been converted into a fort in the name of SIT investigation. Neither the media nor the leaders are being allowed there. All these are now questioning BJP’s own Yogi government. Senior BJP leader former Union Minister Uma Bharti and current Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti have questioned the ‘suspicious action’ of the police.

Uma Bharti, admitted in AIIMS Rishikesh after being found Corona positive, has tweeted in a series of tweets saying that there is no rule that the family cannot meet anyone in the SIT investigation. He wrote that only SIT investigation will come under suspicion. The former Union Minister said that she is very restless in the Corona ward and will soon reach Hathras and meet the victim’s family.

Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti on Hathras incident said – the body of the victim should have been handed over to the family

Addressing UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uma Bharti tweeted, ‘Yogi Adityanath ji, you must be aware that I am admitted to the corona ward in AIIMS Rishikesh because of being corona positive. Today is my 7th day and hence I could not even appear in the special CBI court on the Ayodhya case. Although I cannot meet anyone, I cannot call but there is TV which gives news.

Hathras: media’s entry ban in village, additional SP gave reason

Uma Bharti further wrote, ‘I saw about the incident of Hathras. At first I thought that I should not speak because you must be taking action in this regard. However, the manner in which the police have laid siege to the village and the victim’s family, however many arguments may be there, but this raises various fears. She was a daughter of a Dalit family. The police rushed him in a hurry and now the family and the village police have laid siege.

Jantar Mantar LIVE: Outrage over Hathras incident, Kejriwal also reached, gates of many metro stations closed

On not allowing the leaders and media to go to the victim’s house and village, Uma said that there is no such rule. He wrote, ‘To my knowledge there is no such rule that the family could not meet anyone in the SIT investigation. With this, the investigation of the ASET will come under suspicion.



The BJP leader warned Yogi Adityanath that the suspicious action of the police has affected his and the party’s image. He wrote, ‘We have just laid the foundation stone of Ram temple and have claimed to bring Ram Rajya to the country ahead, but the suspicious action of the police on this incident has brought the image of your government and BJP. You are the ruler of a very clean image. I request you to allow media persons and other political parties to meet the aggrieved family.

Heard this ‘terrible’ statement of BJP MP from Hathras on gangrape!

Uma Bharti also announced that after recovering, she will definitely meet the victim’s family in Hathras. He wrote, ‘I am very restless in the Corona ward. If I had not been corona positive, I would have been sitting with that family in that village. When I leave AIIMS Rishikesh, I will definitely meet the victim’s family in Hathras. He also requested Yogi Adityanath not to invalidate his suggestions, citing himself to be senior and elder sister.