Hathras Case: The entire country is in a fit of rage after the rape of a woman in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh and is demanding strict punishment for the gangsters. Now in this case, where it is being said by the Uttar Pradesh government that she was not raped, the victim’s family alleges that pressure is being made on them to remain silent in this matter.

The woman’s post-mortem report stated that the woman also had bruises on her spine and that her private part was damaged, but her post-mortem report stated that the girl was not raped.

ADG Prashant Kumar of Uttar Pradesh claims that no sperm has been found in the victim’s body and hence the rape cannot be confirmed. Based on this, he said that the forensic report proves that the victim was not raped.

Post-mortem report claimed no rape

In the post-mortem report of the girl, it has been claimed that her private part has been damaged, but on the basis of this, it cannot be said that she would have been raped. In fact, it has been written in the post-mortem report that the victim’s neck was broken, several bones of her body were broken and the injury mark on the victim’s throat proves that she had also tried to press her neck.

The injury marks on the victim’s body started to develop and the body started rotting. When the victim died, after her death, the post mortem report showed that she had died of a heart attack.

