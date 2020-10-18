Highlights: An alleged gang rape incident occurred in Hathras with a Dalit girl

The woman was killed on September 29

After all politics, UP government gave investigation to SIT and CBI

The farmer whose farm incident happened, he was denied to go to the fields

The crop could not be harvested in time, the crop deteriorated due to repeated investigation team

Anuja Jaiswal, Hathras

A 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gangraped last month in Hathras, UP. This case rocked the entire country. Now the farmer whose Bajra farm had this incident has demanded compensation. The owner of the farm says that he was not allowed to irrigate and harvest his fields prematurely for fear of evidence being lost, ruining his crop. He should be compensated for his poor harvest.

In Jaipur, a laborer came to Hathras and was doing farming. He said, ‘I have 9 bighas of land. Sowed millet in it. We were refused permission by the administrative officials to go to the fields. He said that if we irrigated and harvested the evidence would be erased. We could not get irrigation and harvesting of our fields in time, so the whole year’s hard work was wasted. ‘

‘The authorities refused to go to the fields’

The youth said that the administrative officials had said that they will make up for the loss of the crop. The young man said, ‘We had been told by officials that Rs 50,000 will be given to make up for the loss. But nothing has been found yet. ‘

CBI, SIT have visited the farm

The man, who recently returned to his village, said that the police, CBI investigation team and special investigation team of police had visited the crime scene to gather evidence, at which time his crop had dried up. The crop became completely useless due to repeated visits to the fields, he could not cut it.

The woman died on September 29

On September 29, the victim died at Safdarganj Hospital in Delhi. The CBI started a field visit to investigate from October 13. The SIT reached the village on 1 October. Millet is usually harvested during the Kharif season from September to October.

The farmer told the helplessness, the people to eat

The farmer said that the family of five had an account of the income from his farm. He used to work as a laborer in Jaipur but after the Corona lockdown all the work stopped. He returned to his village. Now the family has to eat food in front of the crop after the crop is spoiled. The young man said that he also has a debt of 1.6 lakh rupees.

SP said, no information

Hathras SP Vineet Jaiswal said that he is not aware that the farmer did not harvest his field in view of destroying evidence. However, a senior official said that any change in the crime scene falls under the category of tampering of evidence. Meanwhile, the CBI visited the girl’s house on Saturday and interrogated her mother for five hours, taking some of the victim’s clothes along with evidence.