Hathras

In Hathras incident, there are constant questions on the functioning of police and administration. The victim’s village is under siege. No one has been allowed to come out of the village and no one from outside has been allowed to enter the village. Here, a boy who came to the media hiding from the village has again made serious allegations against the police-administration. The boy has said that the victim’s family wants to talk to the media but they have been imprisoned in the house. Everyone’s mobiles have been stripped and his tau is kicked on the chest.

A boy who came to the media while running from the fields said that he had been sent from the family. He has been asked to call the media. Householders want to talk, but they are not allowed to leave.

‘Police has laid siege to the house’

The boy, speaking to reporters, claimed that the police had laid siege to the house. In the village, street, house … Police is stationed outside the house and on the roof of the house. No one is being allowed to exit. There is a restriction on talking to the media.

‘Locked the phone and locked everyone in the room’

The boy said that all the phones in the house have been redeemed. No one has the phone. He said that everyone has been locked in a room by snatching his phone. Everyone is very scared. Troubled and weeping but nobody is listening.

‘DM kicked in the chest, Tau fainted’

The boy alleged, ‘DM had come. He kicked at Tau’s chest. He fainted. His health is poor. I have come here from the fields in secret. Tau said that we have to talk to the media, call us.