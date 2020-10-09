In the Hathras incident, how was the police functioning at the beginning, the poll has been revealed by the then police inspector Dinesh Kumar Verma of Chandpa police station. Now he has been suspended. India Today, in its report, has told about Verma’s confession that after getting information about the incident on September 14, the police sat hand in hand. Moreover, immediate medical care was not provided to the victim. Not only this, Verma has confessed in front of the camera that he did not want to add the section of rape and wanted to help the accused in the opposite.Suspended police inspector Dinesh Kumar Verma said that he did not want to add the rape section to the FIR as he claimed that in the opening statement the victim had spoken of assault on herself, no mention of sexual harassment or rape. Later, on September 22, the gang rape section was added to the FIR when the victim accused the media of gang-raping herself.

The then inspector was ready to help the accused

Verma has made the most sensational disclosure as his desire to help the accused. He said that he was ready to help the accused. If any one person from the accused side had come forward and said that the victim was beaten up by his family members, then he would have filed a case against the victim’s family.

‘Politics was done by keeping the dead body on the road, so cremation overnight’

When the victim was cremated overnight, Varma said that if it had not been done, it would have been politics by keeping the dead body on the road. The crop is cut wildly. For this reason, the district administration decided to conduct the last rites overnight. The suspended inspector said that the cremation at night would have been decided at the district administration level as the decision at the chief minister level does not come at night.

On 29 September, the victim died in Delhi

The 19-year-old Dalit minor girl was allegedly gangraped and beaten on 14 September. However, the UP police say that the medical report has not confirmed the rape. Initially, the victim was treated in Aligarh, but she was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi when the condition did not improve. On September 29, the victim succumbed while undergoing treatment there. The Yogi government has constituted the SIT to investigate this scandal. Apart from this, CBI investigation is also recommended. Now the accused claim that the girl was beaten up by her brother and mother and later died. On the other hand, the victim’s family has termed it as a manipulation and fabrication of the accused.