The SIT had, through notice, asked 40 people of Boolgadhi village to come for questioning tomorrow.

DIG Shalabh Mathur met the victim’s family, took stock of security arrangements

The SIT is interrogating 40 people of the village amid all claims in the Hathras incident. The SIT had on Thursday sent notices for questioning of 40 people of Boolgadhi village. Their questioning has started from Friday. At the same time, DIG Shalabh Mathur also reached the victim’s village and took stock of the security arrangements. The DIG also met the victim’s family.

It is being told that the SIT is taking information from the villagers about the incident and the funeral of the victim. Apart from this, they are also being asked who were present at the scene and who saw what. Please tell that different claims are being made in the day of Hathras case.

Video of the scene surfaced

A day ago a video has gone viral, which is being reported on 14 September. In the video, evidence of several people being found at the scene is found. When the police reached the spot for investigation for the first time after the case, they found slippers and 4 laughs there.

DIG met the victim’s family

Meanwhile, DIG Shalabh Mathur reached Boolgadhi village today. He met the family. Shalabh Mathur said, ‘We are investigating the case under the process of law. CCTV cameras have been installed, security personnel have also been deployed. I have come here to see the arrangement.

The accused of Hathras wrote a letter to the SP

In the Hathras case, the four accused in jail have written a letter to the SP of the district. In the letter, all four have claimed that the girl has had honor killing. Jailor Alok Singh confirmed the letter being written. On the demand of the accused, they were given inkpad to put paper, pen and thumb. On this letter, the girl’s family said, ‘We are being accused of making such false allegations to divert the investigation. But we will not bow down, we will fight for justice. ‘

Twist came from call details in Hathras scandal

Explain that a new twist has come in the case due to the disclosure of the phone conversation of the accused and the victim’s family in the Hathras incident. However, it is not yet clear which member of the victim’s family was talking to the accused Sandeep Thakur. The victim’s brother says that her sister did not call. She lived under his supervision.

