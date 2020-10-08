Police is questioning the custody of Congress leader Shyoraj Jeevan, who has given provocative statements on the Hathras incident. The video of Shyoraj’s inflammatory statement to meet the family of the alleged gang-rape victim in Hathras went viral. After this, on Wednesday, the police had registered a case against Sheoran Jeevan in the serious sections.

The police had summoned him to his residence in Thana Gandhi Park area of ​​Aligarh. On Thursday, Congress leader Shyoraj Jeevan reached Hathras, a police station in Hathras district from his home town of Ciasipada. During this, he refused to answer all the media’s questions. Sheoraj said that she is not a rioter. His entire life is full of sacrifice, penance and sacrifice. He has been struggling for 40 years. Always maintained communal harmony. There is not a single FIR lodged against him in these 40 years. He said that Aligarh is a sensitive district. At this time, he has full confidence in the officers posted in Aligarh.

Sheoraj refused to say anything about the inflammatory statement and the alleged sting operation. He said that the media has made him the biggest traitor. He follows the constitution, so on getting summons, he has come to the police station to record his statement. He will not tell the media what statement he has given to the police. He was initially questioned by the police regarding the charges at the police station. After this, the police took them into custody. The police is engaged in questioning the Congress leader.

This is the case

A provocative video of Congress leader Shyoraj’s life has gone viral amid accusations of conspiracy to spread a riot under the guise of Hathras’ alleged gang-rape. In this video, Shyoraj is seen threatening to cut off the hands of the accused and remove his eyes.

The administration started investigating after the video surfaced. By Wednesday evening, a case was registered at the police station of Aligarh. SP Rural Shubham Patel had said that Shyoraj Jeevan’s arrest can also be made if required. Summons was issued to Shyoraj Jeevan for questioning. Shyoraj was seen saying in the video, ‘Today we are sitting in Boolghadi village. A brave daughter lived in this village. The accused tried to rob her. I have come to say to my society that do not consider yourself weak. If someone raises his hand towards our sisters, we will cut off his hand. If someone looks at you with a wrong eye, you will take your eyes out.