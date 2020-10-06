Highlights: Case filed against politician and journalist in conspiracy to incite people

Case filed against both as unknown, case filed in Chandappa police station of Hathras

A total of 680 people have been lodged in Hathras including Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar

Anuja Jaiswal, Hathras

UP police has registered a case against a politician and a journalist in a case of sedition and conspiracy to incite people in Hathras district of UP. A case has been filed against both of them as unknown. Cases have been registered on all these for inciting people, criminal conspiracy and spreading rumors on Hathras incident.

A case has been registered against all these at Chandappa police station of Hathras. In the three FIRs filed in Hathras, a total of 680 people, including Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar, have been booked for violation of Section 144. This FIR comes after 19 primary reports filed in UP. Of these, 13 have been registered on social media in a conspiracy to spread misinformation and disturb peace. Earlier on Sunday, the FIR lodged by a policeman had accused the victim’s family of pressurizing them.

Was promised 50 lakh rupees!

The complaint said that the victim’s family was under pressure to make a false statement and a politician was promised Rs 50 lakh. Apart from this, the complaint also said that the victim’s brother was asked by a journalist to convince his father to give a statement in the media. He also asks his father to say that he is not happy with the government’s action.

Conspiracy to spread unrest through social media

On Monday, ADG Prashant Kumar told the Times of India about the reports recorded on Monday, that social media was trying to spread unrest in the state. Later, UP CM Yogi Adityanath also said that efforts were being made to spread differences in the name of caste and religion in UP through money sourced from abroad. In this case, a case was registered on the basis of a complaint made by Sub Inspector Awadhesh Kumar.

Case in these streams

The complaint said that anti-social elements are plotting against the government to influence social harmony. Sections 124-A, 153-A, 153-B, 195 and 195-A of IPC have been added to the FIR registered. Apart from this, two other cases filed at Chandappa and Hathras Gate police stations have been filed for violation of section 144.