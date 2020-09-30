Hathras rape case: Daughters in panic in Rajasthan, MP, these 5 major incidents came to light
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has tweeted in a strong condemnation of the UP government regarding the incident of a blow-up with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. He has said that ‘I strongly condemn the way the UP Police has illegally detained Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. He misbehaved with Rahul ji. This is undemocratic and cruel use of force. The UP BJP government’s attempt to harass opposition leaders in this way is scandalous. ‘
Palayat said- UP government’s arrogance will be shattered
Sachin Pilot has targeted the UP government over the behavior of UP police with Rahul Gandhi on the Hathras incident. He has said, ‘The rash and arrest by UP police along with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, who are going to wipe the tears of the family of Hathras’s daughter, is condemnable. Suppressing voices in democracy is a sign of arrogance and the arrogance of the UP government will be shattered
