The Congress has started a sit-in in Rajasthan’s capital Jaipur to protest against the detention of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi who went out of Delhi with convoys to meet the victim family of the Hathras incident. A large number of activists are sitting on the dharna at Ambedkar Circle in Jaipur, along with Congress President Govind Singh Dottasarar, Medical Minister of the Government Dr. Raghu Sharma, Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariwas, Mamta Bhupet. On the other hand, before this, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlait has condemned the UP government for the push-and-fight with Rahul Gandhi in the Hathras incident. At the same time, former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has described this incident as the arrogance of the UP government.

On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have been taken into custody by the UP Police on the Yamuna Expressway. Rahul strongly opposed the police action and asked under which law he was being detained. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had a big clash with the police. Rahul said that the police pushed him and dropped him to the ground.



Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has tweeted in a strong condemnation of the UP government regarding the incident of a blow-up with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. He has said that ‘I strongly condemn the way the UP Police has illegally detained Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. He misbehaved with Rahul ji. This is undemocratic and cruel use of force. The UP BJP government’s attempt to harass opposition leaders in this way is scandalous. ‘

Palayat said- UP government’s arrogance will be shattered

Sachin Pilot has targeted the UP government over the behavior of UP police with Rahul Gandhi on the Hathras incident. He has said, ‘The rash and arrest by UP police along with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, who are going to wipe the tears of the family of Hathras’s daughter, is condemnable. Suppressing voices in democracy is a sign of arrogance and the arrogance of the UP government will be shattered