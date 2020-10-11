Highlights: Rahul Gandhi’s tweet regarding Hathras scandal, target on CM Yogi and UP police

Many Indians do not believe Dalits, Muslims and tribals: Rahul

Congress MP said – The victim did not exist for CM and his police

Uttar Pradesh police denied gang rape with Hathras victim

new Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has slammed the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and the police for the Hathras incident. The Wayanad MP said in a tweet on Sunday morning that many Indians ‘do not consider Dalits, Muslims and tribals as human beings’. According to Rahul, the CM and the police have the same mindset. The former Congress president said that the victim did not exist for CM Yogi Adityanath and his police. He further said in the tweet, ‘The Chief Minister and his police say that no one has been raped. Because there was no one for her and many other Indians. On the basis of the forensic report, the UP Police was denying the victim of gang rape. Now the case has been handed over to the CBI.

Rahul met the victim’s family at Hathras

On October 3, Rahul visited Hathras and met the victim’s family. In one video, Rahul can be heard saying to the aggrieved family, “Do not be afraid and do not leave the village” and their only purpose in coming to the village is to ensure that the family is safe. A day before that, Rahul described the Hathras incident in Punjab as a ‘personal tragedy’.

Rahul had said on the matter of the ‘foreign conspiracy’ of the UP CM, “It is Yogi Adityanath’s wish that he can make any kind of imagination about this incident, but what I see is that a beloved The girl was brutally killed and now her family is being threatened. “

Rahul himself posted a video

On Wednesday (October 7), during his visit to Hathras, Rahul released a video of a conversation with the victim’s family. The victim’s family complained about the negligence of the Collector and explained how they were not allowed to see the body of their daughter, who was cremated at night. A voice could be heard in it, saying, “What do we know whose body they lit?” Rahul Gandhi had reached Hathras with his sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, three other party leaders.