NHRC has sent a notice to the Chief Secretary and DGP of UP seeking a reply

On the other hand, Delhi Women’s Commission has approached the Supreme Court for intervention in the case.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal has written a letter to the Supreme Court regarding this

The matter of the ridiculousness that happened to a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Hathras in UP is becoming hot. Now the National Human Rights Commission, or the National Human Rights Commission, has issued a notice to the police chief of UP’s Yogi Adityanath government. At the same time, Delhi Women’s Commission has written a letter to the Supreme Court seeking intervention in this matter. On September 14, a victim of vandalism like Nirbhaya died in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday while struggling for life.

The statement issued by the NHRC said, “The commission has taken cognizance of the gang rape and vandalism of a 19-year-old woman belonging to Scheduled Caste in Hathras district.” According to reports, the victim went missing on 14 September and was found in a badly injured condition on 22 September. He was gangraped and vandalized. Officials said that the National Human Rights Commission has sent a notice to the Chief Secretary and DGP of UP.

On the other hand, Delhi Women’s Commission (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal, Chief Justice of India S. S. a. In writing a letter to Bobde, he has requested for action against those officers who have allegedly lobbed in this case. In the letter, Maliwal has also requested to ensure the investigation and hearing of the case under the supervision of the High Court, and punishing the accused with the harshest punishment. This letter is also addressed to the Supreme Court judges.

Listing his request, Maliwal said in the letter, “All policemen, senior officers including administrative officers should be suspended and drastic action should be taken against them who have tried to cover up the matter.” Such an arrangement should be made that such an incident does not happen to any other daughter. The UP government has constituted a 3-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by the Home Secretary to investigate the Hathras incident.