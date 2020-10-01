new Delhi: There is an atmosphere of anger across the country after the violence with the girl in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. Political rhetoric has also intensified on this matter. On Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also lashed out at the Yogi government. Addressing a government program in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal, he targeted the state government and also raised serious questions on the attitude of the police in the case.

Mamta Banerjee said, “In Uttar Pradesh, not only the victim was raped, her body was also burnt. If there is a crime, the police should investigate. What kind of rule is this? Minorities were sometimes tortured Is, sometimes ‘Dalits’ are tortured and sometimes ‘tribals’ are tortured. “

The West Bengal Chief Minister said that, “Once Goddess Sita had to undergo an ‘agni ordeal’. Now in UP, the woman was raped and later her body was put on fire for the last rites.” He said, “If there is a crime, action should be taken within 72 hours, as we have done. What kind of administration is this, where the body of the woman was cremated at night, while the accused were against No action has been initiated. ” Banerjee alleged that the woman’s mother was also threatened that she would be burnt on the pyre along with her daughter.

Earlier Mamta Banerjee tweeted, “There is no word to condemn the barbaric and shameful incident that happened to a young Dalit girl in Hathras. My deepest condolences to the family.” He tweeted, “The most shameful is the forced funeral without the presence or consent of the family, which exposes those using slogans and lofty promises.”

Taking a dig at the BJP, Mamata Banerjee said that some people say something and do something else. The Trinamool Congress supremo said, “During elections some leaders go to their house with food brought from outside and pretend to have lunch or dinner there. After the elections are over they commit acts of cruelty on them. “

Significantly, after the Hathras incident, the opposition is attacking the Yogi government of the state and is accusing them of saving the accused in the case. Earlier, many leaders of Samajwadi Party, Congress and BSP have also demanded the resignation of Yogi government on this issue and Yogi Adityanath.

Police claim no gangrape

Uttar Pradesh Police is under the question regarding the Hathras case. Meanwhile, the police has once again claimed that there was no rape or gang rape incident with the girl. Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said that there has been no incident like rape or gang rape of the victim of the Hathras case. He has cited the post mortem report.

He said, “The girl died due to neck injury and mental trauma.” Some people are misrepresenting the facts to disturb social harmony and incite ethnic violence. We will see who is doing this.

Significantly, on September 14, a 19-year-old Dalit girl from a village in Chandpa police station area of ​​Hathras district was allegedly gang-raped.

The girl was first admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Aligarh due to spinal cord injury and tongue biting. He was then taken to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where he died early on Tuesday.

After this, the police cremated the girl at around three in the night. The family claims that they were not even allowed to see the face of the girl. Constant questions are being raised on the administration regarding this.

