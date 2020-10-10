new Delhi: The fight for justice for Hathras’s daughter continues. At the same time, during the live discussion on ABP News, the lawyer of the accused in the case of Hathras, AP Singh, took the name of the victim. Indian law does not allow the rape victim to be named publicly. This is completely wrong according to the law. Under Section 228A of the IPC, there is a provision for a maximum sentence of two years for exposing the victim’s name in public. Along with this, the court also has the right to impose fines.

ABP News has strongly condemned this behavior of AP Singh. During the live discussion, Nirbhaya case counsel Seema Kushwaha, present on the panel, has demanded action against AP Singh. Seema Kushwaha said, “There can be an FIR against AP Singh for taking the victim’s name in this way. Secondly, they are trying to give political angle to the case. How was the family accused of killing the girl?” Can “

Social worker Yogita was also present on the panel during the discussion on ABP News. Regarding AP Singh, Yogita said, “They are unique lawyers in their own right. They have no knowledge of the law. They have taken the contract to protect all the accused. They have used bad language inside the court. So Action must be taken on them. “

What did accused Singh AP Singh say

During the discussion on ABP News in defense of the accused, AP Singh said, “The girl’s family killed her in the affair of Love Affair. The victim and the accused’s house in the village are close by. But still the victim’s brother and the accused Talked on the phone between five and a half hours. It is necessary to know what was the matter between the two, when their house is close together. “

Let me tell you, lawyer AP Singh has also fought the case in defense of the accused in the Nirbhaya rape case in Delhi eight years ago. Now Hathras is fighting a case on behalf of Nirbhaya’s accused.

