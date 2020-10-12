Highlights: Allahabad High Court reprimanded UP government on Hathras scandal issue

High court expresses unhappiness over victim’s funeral without consent

November 2 date fixed for next hearing, family and government people will present again

DGP, Additional Chief Secretary including all officers could not give satisfactory reply in court on Monday

Lucknow / Hathras

After the famous Hathras case of Uttar Pradesh, the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court on Monday questioned all the issues of UP government officials including the victim’s family. Taking automatic cognizance of the case, the court summoned the DGP of UP, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and Hathras District Administration officials. Apart from this, all the five people of the victim’s family had also been summoned here. During this hearing, the court strongly reprimanded the UP government on all the issues including the funeral of the victim without consent.

During this hearing, the victim’s family made three kinds of demands in front of the High Court. The victim’s family asked the court to order to transfer the matter to a state outside UP. Apart from this, the family requested that all the facts of the CBI investigation be kept completely confidential till the investigation is completed, as well as to ensure the safety of the family during the period of investigation.



UP government asked for time till 2 November

Famous lawyer Seema Kushwaha, along with the family of the victim of the Hathras incident, made all the arguments in the High Court. At the same time, Additional Advocate General Vinod reached the royal court to cross-examine on behalf of the UP government. During the hearing, the court asked questions to the DGP of UP, Additional Chief Secretary and DM and SP of Hathras. Apart from this, the statement of the victim’s family was also recorded. In the court, the UP government, keeping its stand, demanded time till November 2.

Court expressed resentment over funeral

During the hearing, the court resented the UP government, expressing displeasure over the funeral of the victim without the consent of the family. Apart from this, the court also made many more questions to the administration. The UP government could not give a specific answer to the court about why the victim’s funeral was done in this way. After this, the court ordered everyone to appear in court again on 2 November.

Government accepted the demand for security

During the court hearing, the government acceded to the demand of the victim’s family, in which they have requested protection till the investigation is completed. The government agreed to this. However, on all the questions regarding the Hathras incident, the UP government was seen in court. The next hearing of this case is to be held on November 2, for which everyone will have to come here again. Let me tell you that on Monday, the victim’s family had reached Lucknow from Hathras only to hear the matter. During the hearing of this case, strict security arrangements were also made around the court premises.