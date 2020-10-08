Highlights: Call details, then the letter of the accused and now the name of the name has confounded the Hathras scandal

The accused party claimed – ‘The girl had taken the same name initially and her brother also had the same name’

Accused accusing the victim’s family of ‘honor killing’ by claiming that she was innocent in the letter

Hathras

New claims are being made in the days of Hathras gang rape and death. The jailed accused have written a letter to Hathras SP and described themselves as innocent and accused the victim’s family of ‘honor killing’. Now the family of the accused has said that the victim was taking the same name in her first statement. He claimed that the victim’s brother and the accused belonged to Hamnam. First the call details, then the letter of the accused and now this new claim is getting further entangled in the Hathras scandal.

The uncle of one of the accused in the Hathras incident told a news channel, ‘After the incident, the girl initially took the same name and her brother also has the same name. Later, the girl’s mother said that Thakur’s boy strangled her.

‘My brother gave the victim water’

At the same time, the brother of the other accused Lovekush said, ‘The girl’s mother and brother were cutting fodder there. We were on the other side. When all this was discovered, he went there to see. My mother told my brother that Lala bring water or else it will die. My brother brought water and fed it. ‘

‘We want the victim to get justice’

Relatives of the accused said, ‘We also want the girl to get justice. Those who are guilty should get strict action. We are ready for every kind of investigation. Get any investigation done by CBI, narco, SIT, if they are guilty then punish.

‘Police tells us the call record’

Media reports have also revealed that the accused has saved the name of the victim’s brother under the name ‘sanitizer’. To this, the victim’s brother said, ‘We have no information in this matter. We have never spoken to the accused and if the police are making such a claim, then the call record should be heard.

On the letter of the accused, the victim’s family said that the accused are running these bets to avoid punishment. He told a news channel, ‘A conspiracy is being done against us. He (the victim) secretly burnt him. Now give us poison.

The victim’s brother accused the police

Earlier, a twist in the case came from the call detail record (CDR). It was revealed in the police investigation that 100 calls were made in 5 months between the family of the main accused Sandeep and the victim. On this, the victim’s family says that they were not in contact with the accused. The family also questioned the veracity of the alleged call detail record. The elder brother of the victim said that the police is engaged in abusing my sister’s character. The UP police is trying to trap us because we are poor.